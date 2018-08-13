New Music Video from Rev. Yolanda
Rev. Yolanda’s official video for the title song from her 2018 ep Transcendence stars Rev. Yolanda, Doreen Younglove as The Plumber, and Stephen Dunford as Lady D*D*—The Fairy Drag Mother. The video was conceived, directed, filmed, and edited by Catalin Stelian Shanks. The plot is about an male bodied person of a certain age who has a dream that begins to set them free to live their non-binary, trans-femme authentic life. The song Transcendence is from the upcoming autobiographical musical The Church Of The Alien Love Child Presents: The Passion of Rev. Yolanda to be premiered Oct 11, and 12, 2018, at BRIC Theater Labs Brooklyn NY.
Here’s the link to the full 3 song Transcendence EP.
Care to make a comment on this post? Login here and use the comment area below.
Category: Music