My Husband Wears Female Clothes

By Pauline’s Lovely Wife

As many in our community are already aware, my husband Pauline, is a Crossdresser. Trans-Gendered is the more politically correct term these days but I prefer Bi-Gendered as it seems more appropriate for him.

I believe that every one of us has a male and female side, the degree of which varies from person to person. This is a scientifically proven fact achieved by measuring the hormones in heterosexual, homosexual, bi-sexual, and bi-gendered men and women. The hormone levels vary in each different group.

When my husband was about 12-years-old he developed an interest in wearing female clothing. At the time it was actually against the law in Britain, so it was not something a male could easily do. He also hid it during his first marriage of 51 years as it probably would have jeopardized the marriage. He did do some crossdressing in secret in the later years before his wife’s death.

After his wife’s death he started to pursue his extremely compulsive interest in wearing women’s clothing. I should add that, it is not just crossdressing but when my husband dresses he takes on a female persona.

He searched the internet for information on like-minded people and he found a group in Toronto called Xpressions. He joined the group and played an active part in its operation. The membership comprises others like him and he has made some very firm friendships which remain to this day.

I was introduced to him by a mutual friend who was dating an Xpressions member and crossdresser. She thought my husband and I would be a good match. Wow! Did this ever prove to be true. We are now happily married and enjoying our lives immensely.

There is a huge misconception I would like to clear up. Being a crossdresser is about gender. We have never met any crossdressers who are gay, and that’s okay too if its your thing. Dressing is just an expression of his female side and he is still Paul to me.

I can honestly say that being married to someone who is bi-gendered is a lot of fun. If for instance; if I lose him in a department store, I know exactly where I can find him. . .any where near the ladies wear!!

He likes to compare his crossdressing life with a bus ride. They all get on the bus at the beginning of the trip and get off at the different stages of the crossdressing journey. Some get off at the ‘only dress at home’ stop. Others get off at the ‘going to crossdressing meetings and similar groups only’ stop. Others get off at the ‘go out into the world dressed en-femme at every opportunity’ stop. Others get off at the ‘live life completely as a woman’ stop. Others get off at the terminal of ‘re-assignment and plastic surgery’ stop. Paul is very happy embracing both sides of who he is.

If you would like to know more about us feel free to come and speak to either one of us. We are always happy to share information.

Pauline’s Lovely Wife

