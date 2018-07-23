Loving Leopard – a Timeless Trend
From Pharaohs to Beyonce, the Leopard print is indeed a timeless trend. “In all its forms — sophisticated, luxe, rebellious, sexy — (the) leopard print makes a statement. It can’t be ignored, whether you like it or loathe it. That’s why it’s still so prominent in mainstream culture and in fashion throughout the ages.
“At a time when women are being pulled in different directions, and are trying to define and affirm what it means to be a strong woman, the pattern feels relevant. It says ‘I want to be seen’.”
In a black and white photo from the 1950s, singer and actress Eartha Kitt is seen dressed in head-to-toe leopard print. She looks defiant and self-assured, while, next to her, a cheetah sits nonchalantly on a leash.
It is an iconic photo. It is also one of the images that, three decades ago, inspired burlesque dancer Jo Weldon to start researching the story and legacy of leopard print. Her findings have been brought together in a new book, ” Fierce: The History of Leopard Print,” in which Weldon charts the origins, evolution and changing status of one of fashion’s most ubiquitous patterns.
Leopard motifs — and feline imagery in general — have been used to signify power, independence and confidence for centuries, according to Weldon. “Leopards have long been seen as fierce, very resilient animals.” she said. “I think people feel a primordial connection with them
Yet, the motif has also been embraced by the upper echelons of fashion. Christian Dior is credited as the first designer to put leopard print — rather than fur — on the runway in 1947. Style icons like Josephine Baker, Elizabeth Taylor, Jackie Kennedy and Edie Sedgwick all wore the pattern.
In recent decades, Beyoncé has publicly sported leopard print, as have Anna Wintour and Michelle Obama. And, season after season, fashion magazines hail “the return of leopard” on designer catwalks, from Balmain to Armani, Cavalli to Givenchy. However the hottest icons of fashion are European royalty and specifically, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Letizia of Spain. The ladies wear fashion that sells. See for youself.
