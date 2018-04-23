Kim’s California Adventures Begin

When I moved to California a number of years ago, I had to figure out how to get started going out. Where should I go? Is it safe to go out? Should I go out alone or try to find some new friends on the West Coast who I could go with? What about the logistics, given that I am a part-time girl and have to keep my life compartmentalized? Well, part-time on the outside, I mean. On the inside I always feel like a woman.

After just a few weeks of arriving on the West Coast, I had already developed a routine. My go-to places were generally Denny’s, Longs Drug, and Starbucks. I should mention that Longs Drug was bought out by CVS some years back, but at the time I moved here there were Longs Drug stores open 24/7 around here. It was a perfect opportunity for me to shop for cosmetics and use the ladies room if I needed to. At that time, I went to Denny’s maybe three times per week, which of course added up to a bit of money. But they are open 24/7, so I could get out very early, even on a weekday before work, and be able to come back home without attracting too much attention in the apartment complex we lived in then. 

Logistics are a key consideration for someone who is a part-time girl. For example, how do I get out of the house without my neighbors noticing me? Well, when we first arrived in California, I threw caution to the wind and didn’t mind what the neighbors thought. I would walk, in full Kimberly ensemble including high heeled pumps and skirt, from our upper floor apartment to where my car was parked down below. I would go out in the early morning hours when it was dark, but with the lights in the parking lot anyone who peeked out their window could see me. A few times I even went out in broad daylight, in a dress and heels. Did the neighbors see me? I am not sure, but how could they not see me, was the conclusion I eventually came to.

Later on, I went back to only going out in the early morning hours of darkness in order to maintain greater privacy. And I developed a way that I could easily and quickly change out in the car. For example, if wearing a dress, I could pull on a hooded sweatshirt and jeans over my dress, and change into sneakers, before going back into our upstairs apartment. That, plus bring along a package of makeup remover towelettes to “take off the girl” before stepping out of my car. And of course remove the wig too. Such was life as a part-time girl. If I had been full time it would be easier as far as that goes.

This was how I got my start after moving to the West Coast, after about 18 months of going out as Kimberly on the East Coast. In my next essay I will continue the story of my early adventures on the West Coast.

My name is Kim, and I'm a non-op transsexual. I love to correspond with others who have an interest in feminine beauty, gender illusion, and related subjects. My goal is to look like the genetic girls in the J. Jill or Sundance catalogs, so I keep myself as realistically feminine as possible. I go out as Kim very often and delight in being a woman, with all that it entails! My height is about 5-7 and I weigh about 145 lb. For as long as I can remember, I've wanted to be a female, and that desire is intense. Given that fact, I'm a TS rather than a CD/TV. In general, I am more of a daytime mall chick rather than a nighttime party girl. Other interests: I'm like the Energizer Bunny with regard to exercise!

