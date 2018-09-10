Kim’s Adventure Time

As I gained confidence in my feminine presentation and with going out in public, I began to consider what other steps I might take to put myself out there and interact more with the TG community.

Ultimately there were three things I did that helped me move along that path. One was I set up profiles on a couple of websites: URNA (urnotalone.com) and flickr.com. At that time, Flickr was the Yahoo photo storing website, but with time it morphed into a full blown social media space where thousands of TG folks can interact with others like themselves, as well as male admirers and genetic females who are supportive. Interacting via the internet is a good first step and an excellent way to learn from others who have been going out in public for varying lengths of time. Common sense and the appropriate precautions are always in order, but if you don’t put yourself out there at least a bit, you won’t be able to experience the joy that comes from presenting as and being treated as a woman.

The second course of action I took was to occasionally attend a local support group meeting, where I met others with similar situations and made a couple of long term friends. Nothing beats interacting with others in person, so this is a very effective way to venture out into a venue where you are quite likely to be received well and feel compassion from others who have been where you are and understand.

As a third step, I decided to attend one of the national meet ups for TG’s, in my case Diva Las Vegas (DLV). Ultimately I have ended up attending it multiple times and have met some wonderful people there. Las Vegas is a relatively TG friendly environment and I must say I cannot recall a single instance when I had someone show a strong negative reaction to my presence. Numerous times dining out or trips to the mall in Las Vegas have been very positive experiences for me.

As always, do what you are comfortable with and engage other TG’s (and those who support us) to seek their advice. You won’t regret it if you take those important first steps out and about in public. Before long, you will wonder why you didn’t venture out sooner.

In my next essay, I provide more details on some of what I wrote today, including publications and websites that have helped me with my presentation.

