Kim’s Adventure Time — 4 Tips for Improving Your Presentation

In an effort to move forward with perfecting your feminine presentation and venturing out in public (if you have not done so already), I would recommend four resources to assist you. These are local support groups, how-to publications (either electronic or hard copy), social media and supportive friends you can meet up with in person.

About two years after I started going out in public as Kimberly, through a friend I had initially met online, I learned about a local support group that meets once a month on a Saturday evening for food and conversation. The group consists of transgender folks, their spouses or significant others, and others supportive of the TG community. Typically there is a speaker on a TG-related topic and group discussions. The atmosphere there is very supportive and non-critical, so it’s an ideal setting for those in the early stages of going out as well as those who have more experience. This is a great way of testing the waters and the location is often semi-private (i.e. a room off to the side at a restaurant).

Publications are another excellent way to learn at your own pace and try out new ideas. My personal favorites are the book written by (former TGF contributor) Kalina Isato. They are down to earth, easy to follow and offer practical advice on how to transform yourself so that you can step out in public in confidence to interact as a woman. Her publications are available in electronic or hard copy form and my view is the advice never goes out of style. These publications are useful whether you are a part-time girl or someone who is transitioning to living full time as a female.

Social media offers a third option to get yourself out there and build up your confidence level as a woman. The two that I use are urnotalone.com (also known as URNA) and flickr.com. URNA is a website tailored to TG people and their supporters. Flickr.com is basically the yahoo.com photo sharing website, but there is a very large presence of TG’s and their admirers on the site, and it is my favorite place to interact. There are thousands of TG’s on Flickr and you are sure to find some new friends there who you may eventually want to meet in person (after an appropriate period of time to get acquainted online).

Supportive friends to meet in person are a wonderful way to develop your skills and presentation. Nothing beats interaction in person and these may be people you initially met online or through other TG resources. In any case, I think it’s important to try to get out a minimum of once a month (if you are a part time girl) and much more often than that if you are able to. It depends on each person’s individual situation, but the more times you can be in public with a friend or friends, and spend a few hours talking, sharing a meal, shopping, etc. the better you will feel about yourself. At least that has been my experience and I hope it develops that way for each of you. There’s a bit of trial and error in living every day, and being a t-girl who is comfortable in public with herself is no different. I wish you the best in your journey. Keep your chin up and keep smiling.

Moved to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Category: Body & Soul, How To, Opinion