Kim’s Adventure Time

After a few months of getting out in public here on the West Coast as Kimberly, I started to get comfortable with the routine of regularly presenting in public as a female. There is no substitute for real life experience and of course that sometimes means going through the school of hard knocks. In my case I practiced my makeup process nearly on a daily basis in order to develop my own look and perfect it to the greatest possible extent. Sometimes I made mental notes about what I did right and wrong, and sometimes I wrote things down in pencil in a notebook to record my time out in such a way that I could continually improve my presentation and my enjoyment of the experience of being out in public.

Some key takeaways from those early days that are now well over a dozen years in the past include experimenting with different types of makeup to feminize your face, buying excellent quality wigs if you don’t have your own feminine looking hair, and getting out in public (and interacting with others) at least once a week or so if at all possible. Your makeup routine (and choosing the right products for you), a high quality wig that frames your face well, and lots of real world experience are indispensable to developing an appropriate female persona. If you are patient and diligent with these things it can bring you more happiness than you ever thought possible.

I can recall some anecdotes from those early days that still make me smile. Key to the experience was having a routine (as mentioned above) that facilitated my looking at least blend-able, if not passable.

One young woman who was my waitress when I was out having breakfast one morning motioned to herself and to me and said something about “girls like us.” It was particularly flattering because she was very pregnant. Another waitress on a different occasion at the same restaurant said to me simply “Your look is completely put together, from head to toe.” I was so pleased and thanked her profusely.

Another time a young man chatted me up while we were both in line to pay our bills. He must have known I was TG and he was a bit nervous, as he talked with me while his guy friends were in the men’s room. He waved and smiled at me as he left the establishment. He clearly liked me and I thought he was really sweet.

In my next essay I will share about other interactions. These three come to mind today and they really boosted my confidence in presenting as a woman in public.

Category: Body & Soul