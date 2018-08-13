Kimberley’s Adventure Time

As I took my first tentative steps out in public presenting as a woman more than sixteen years ago, I knew it would be the beginning of a long series of adventures that would include plenty of trial and error along with many moments of pure bliss. What I did not realize at the time is how kind and sweet so many people would be and how their acceptance and positive reinforcement would continue to resonate with me.

The very first time I stepped out of my hotel room in full Kimberly ensemble I felt a sense of exhilaration that I can’t describe in words. While it would be tough to replicate that initial euphoria each time, I have never looked back or failed to appreciate the many folks who have taken a moment out of their day to chat me up and help build my confidence. There was a night drug store manager who smiled and said “Kim, you’re looking lovely tonight.” There were the two ladies working at the all night donut shop who said “Sweetie, you are pretty!”

And there were the many sales associates, both female and male, who welcomed me and treated me not one bit differently than their genetic female customers. Even in those early, sometimes awkward days, they called me ma’am or miss and made my heart smile. It has been a long road and it continues to today.

Never stop learning and growing and enhancing your feminine presentation one step at a time. And never neglect to thank those who have helped you along the way.

