Youth View: Getting Older . . .

Hello all! There is something very exciting coming up next week. I turn 18 on March 13th (also known as Tuesday). I thought it would be fun to take a look back at the past little while. I’ve been writing for TGForum since July (wow, time flies), and a lot has happened in the past eight months. So, let’s start looking back.

I started at my first real job. I started working at the restaurant back in August. It has been a great time. It gives me something to do, and I really like working there. The people I work with are some of the best people I have met in my entire life. I just recently had a conversation with my boss about they/them pronouns, and he was so understanding. He said that he would do his very best and he would ask me if he had any questions. I really couldn’t ask for a better job or work environment.

I started my senior year of high school at a new school. As some of you may remember, I had to leave my old high school for mental health reasons, so I am now at a very small therapy school. It was at first a hard adjustment to make, but I’ve gotten used to it. I’ve even started making good friends there. I’m doing pretty well in all my classes, and I’ve started trusting the therapist there. I generally have a hard time trusting people, but I’m working on it. I’ve started opening up in group and talking about my problems. I finally feel safe enough to talk about things, which is definitely a win.

I’ve come out as agender. It was such a relief to finally find a term that applies to me. I’ve jumped around terms a lot. That was mostly because I couldn’t find anything that I felt really applied to me. I’ve been searching for the right word since eighth grade, and I’ve now finally found it. Agender shows my disconnect with traditional genders while also showing a disregard for needing a gender.

I started my second serious relationship. My relationship status has fluctuated a lot in the past 8 months, and although things ended with the girls, I’m still super close with them. They are my best friends, and I love them very much. I am so glad that I’ve gotten to know them and that I still have them in my life. They are some of the best people I’ve ever met. I’m very thankful to know them.

I’ve been getting ready for college. I’ve been attempting to prepare for a little while. I’ve decided that I’m going to attend the community college and get an associate degree before transferring somewhere else. The local community college has a program to help students with mental health issues transition from high school to college, so I’m going to do that. I’ve started saving up money to pay for my classes. I’m actually really excited to start there. The school has a really good theater program, and I love theater. I can’t wait to take classes that I actually want to take.

These past eight months have been pretty great. A lot has happened, and most of it has been good. I’ve been meeting new people, experiencing new things, and learning about myself. I feel good about where I am, and I can’t wait to finally be an adult.

Blessed Be,

M

