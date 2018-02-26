Stepping Out En Femme — The Early Years

I don’t specifically recall the exact moment I decided I was finally going to present in public as a female. But once I decided on that course of action, there was nothing that was going to stop me and I knew getting out frequently was to become a lifestyle, and not just a one-time thing. Because I made so many mistakes the very first time I went out, I am going to fast forward to the following year, when I had worked out some of the bugs and had my look and presentation somewhat solidified.

By my second year of going out, I was still overdressing but had a look which was mostly mainstream. I typically went out in the early morning before work, to the all night drugstore or to the donut shop. Sometimes I would go to Denny’s or to a convenience store. The common thread was I almost always wore a dress with heels and a sweater, gloves if it was cool out, and pantyhose on my freshly shaved legs. I learned how to walk in heels as well as any woman and started to become comfortable interacting as a woman and having people treat me as a female. It was the school of hard knocks for the first two to three years, but eventually everything started to click and I began to get unsolicited compliments from younger genetic females. At that point I knew I was on to something and that I had done something most people cannot do — be blendable (if not passable) in the opposite gender.

Those early years were absolutely exhilarating and I still remember some of the sweet people I encountered, especially the polite guy who smiled at me and told me he was attracted to me. It was a wonderful thing and I treasure that moment, and so many other moments besides.

Category: Body & Soul