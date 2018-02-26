Stepping Out En Femme — The Early Years

I don’t specifically recall the exact moment I decided I was finally going to present in public as a female. But once I decided on that course of action, there was nothing that was going to stop me and I knew getting out frequently was to become a lifestyle, and not just a one-time thing. Because I made so many mistakes the very first time I went out, I am going to fast forward to the following year, when I had worked out some of the bugs and had my look and presentation somewhat solidified.

Kim out and about in her first year of dressing in public.

By my second year of going out, I was still overdressing but had a look which was mostly mainstream. I typically went out in the early morning before work, to the all night drugstore or to the donut shop. Sometimes I would go to Denny’s or to a convenience store. The common thread was I almost always wore a dress with heels and a sweater, gloves if it was cool out, and pantyhose on my freshly shaved legs. I learned how to walk in heels as well as any woman and started to become comfortable interacting as a woman and having people treat me as a female. It was the  school of hard knocks for the first two to three years, but eventually everything started to click and I began to get unsolicited compliments from younger genetic females. At that point I knew I was on to something and that I had done something most people cannot do — be blendable (if not passable) in the opposite gender.

Those early years were absolutely exhilarating and I still remember some of the sweet people I encountered, especially the polite guy who smiled at me and told me he was attracted to me. It was a wonderful thing and I treasure that moment, and so many other moments besides.

