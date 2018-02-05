Metamorphosis Chapter 17

[Chapter 1] [Chapter 2] [Chapter 3] [Chapter 4] [Chapter 5] [Chapter 6] [Chapter 7] [Chapter 8] [Chapter 9] [Chapter 10] [Chapter 11] [Chapter 12][Chapter 13][Chapter 14][Chapter 15][Chapter 16][Chapter 17]

I drift into darkness and despair with reckless abandon. Although, I’m aware I still lay in that bed back at the faux house the Magistrate designed for me, I feel like I’m free falling. I have a sensation in my stomach like I’ve jumped out of an airplane in the middle of the night with no parachute. It’s as if I’m falling into a colorless light-less void. Will there be a collision with the ground? Will my sight return soon?

I am frightened, more so than I have ever been in my life, yet for some reason it doesn’t matter. Mark tricked me into thinking he was me, in a stage of my life I could never forget even though I’ve tried. He has brought back too many memories and thoughts that have infected my mind with doubts and new realizations. I now doubt whether I can ever trust anyone ever again, including Lydia or Adam. I realize the road ahead of me will be more difficult than the one I left behind.

I’m not sure if there’s anything worth returning to in the world from which I came. A world where so many have judged others based on the color of their skin, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, and age. If you don’t fit a demographic in certain circles than you’re nothing. I am nothing. Questioning everything I have learned about the world and wondering where my place is within it. The speed of my fall increases with each passing moment.

I have no friends and need no friends. If friendship means having to constantly figure out what a person’s true intentions are then I want no part of it anymore. Everyone in my life can now be assured that they will no longer have to coddle me or help me through my emotional crises. Farewell to all of you who have had the miserable privilege of knowing such an awful person.

Trees, miles below me, draw closer as I fall back to earth. It’s still pitch black but perhaps my eyes have adjusted to the darkness. The pace of my descent slows as I fall into the middle of a clearing. I place my arm over my eyes fearing I will not survive the fall, but it doesn’t matter to me any longer. Unfortunately, I land safely on the ground far away from home. Where is home? I don’t care.

I lay on the damp ground and smell the stench of stagnant swamp water. My ears ring with the annoying buzzing of insects. I pick my head up off the ground and scan the area, there is nothing but marshlands and muck surrounding me. I just lay my head back onto the ground and listen as creatures in different directions splash in the murky water and scream into the night. I care less about whether or not anything out here will hurt me, much less kill me—as they would be doing me a great service.

It’s puzzling, after all the trouble this Magistrate has gone through to defeat me why hasn’t he just sent his finishing squad to do the job. I assume he has a few thugs on his payroll down here who will finish what he started. Perhaps, it’s one of those self-fulfilling prophecies. If I wish for death then it shall be granted onto to me. Well, I wish for death. I wait and nothing. Maybe, I need to actually say it aloud so the agents of doom will find me.

“Come kill me, bastards!” I hear my voice echo and a couple creatures scamper off in the distance. Perhaps they didn’t hear me well enough so I scream at the top of my lungs, “Come kill me, now!”

The ground shakes thump by thump at a steady pace. I lay here listening to the quakes as more creatures run off fearing the worst. It takes me a while but I realize the sound I’m hearing are very large footsteps approaching. Hopefully, it will be exactly what I’ve summoned upon myself.

Thump, thump, thump, thump.

The sound draws closer and I won’t budge an inch or attempt retreat. I’ve wasted too much energy in my life running away from the inevitable. Thump, thump, thump, thump, thump, thump. Two enormous feet plant themselves into the muck in front of me. I lift my head just enough to catch a glimpse and see green legs the size of tree trunks. A ferocious snarl catches my attention but I will not run. I hope this monster finishes me as quickly as possible.

The thing lets out a curious moan and places his gigantic hand around my side and nudges me to my back. I look up at it and see its hideous pale green face, adorned with sharp protruding teeth, and a single eye in the middle of its forehead. It howls at me sending a violent wind across my face. I do not budge. I will no longer give anyone in this place the satisfaction. I hope it breaks my neck swiftly and goes on with whatever business remains in this godforsaken swamp.

It tilts its head from side to side trying to figure out what I am, I suppose. Shrieks escape its lips as it bends down and sticks a finger into my abdomen.

“Ow,” I grunt.

The creature pulls back and roars. Both of its hands hurl me up in the air towards its face. I look directly into the eye of the beast and smile at it. It screams again and opens its mouth wide. I tremble and am afraid if it will hurt or not. Will I feel anything when those razor sharp teeth descend upon my head or will it be over quickly? Howling in the distance throws the beast into a frenzy. He looks in different directions and drapes me over its back and begins to dash across the terrain. Dirty swamp water splashing off its feet drenches my face and gets into my mouth, yuck.

We are moving at unnatural speeds through this strange world and all I can think about is why this thing didn’t just kill me before it ran away. Thin low hanging branches from nearby trees whipped across my face as we continued our steady pace. As I carelessly bounced up and down I could barely make out any details but there was something chasing us down. Red glowing eyes from behind us approached faster than this beast could run. Those eyes appear strangely familiar to me for some reason.

I guess if he can’t get the job done, they will.

To be continued. . . .

Care to make a comment on the story so far? Login here and use the comment area below.

Category: Fun & Entertainment