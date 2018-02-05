A Sabrina Symington Cartoon

| Feb 5, 2018

A Sabrina Symington cartoon.

Tags: , , ,

Category: Fun & Entertainment, Opinion

Sabrina_Bria_Symington

About Sabrina_Bria_Symington: I'm a professional illustrator and graphic novelist. Sometimes I teach karate and voice feminization lessons, and I operate as a founding member of and the lead artist for local Vancouver comics publisher, Zombie Robot Comics. I also really like dinosaurs. Check out lifeofbria.com to see even more of my webcomics and artwork, Or you can also follow me on Twitter @lifeofbria. I'm always happy to connect with other members of our community, so don't be afraid to message me!

Comments are closed.