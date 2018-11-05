Far Different Times

Spread the love



















Seventy-one years ago when I started crossdressing it was a very different world. In the USA, the country was returning to peace time after the greatest war of all time. At the start of the war the country was struggling to get over the greatest depression of all time.

Higher education was only available to very few. On average roughly 20% of a HS graduating class. There was no Internet for information gathering either.

There was no political correctness. There were no acronyms like CD, TG, TS, LGBTQ. The words that covered the whole lot were Homosexual, Transvestite; Lesbian usually combined and shortened to QUEER.

A male wearing female attire was certainly not the norm and quickly consigned to the queer bin. Hiding away in the closet and suppressing feminine feelings was the only option for most of us. Not only for self-survival but for other cultural responsibilities like obligated military service and making a living. However, way back then it was what it was, and we did what we had to.

This hiding away and repression may have greatly helped the “Stonewall Riots” in 1969. It is generally accepted the riots were led by purse wielding transvestites. Speaking from experience, I would say tough, repressed, brick laden purse wielding transvestites.

I know after 1969 when I started getting around dressed, I kicked my heels off and kicked ass a time or two. Of course, I’ve also kicked off my heels and run like hell a few times. As Kenny Rodgers used to sing “You gotta know when to hold them and know when to fold them.” There was a lot of hatred and very little acceptance. These were troubling times for sure. However, we made some progress. Civil rights groups were formed and even got invited to the White House by the Carter Administration. Then along came the Internet. In my view the net moved our cause along rapidly. Information was and is the key to acceptance.

