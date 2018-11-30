Don’t forget our new Discussion Forum and Trans Chat

Spread the love



















Post a question or comment in the Discussion Forum (accessible from the menu bar labeled Transgender Forum). Pick one of the current topics in the Forum or create a new topic. When you’ve typed your comment, before you click the Submit button, make sure the box that sends you an email when someone responds to your post is checked and click in the CAPTCHA to show you’re not a robot.

The Chat feature puts a bouncing speech ballon in the lower right corner of your browser. If you see a number higher than 1 in the ballon that means there are other people logged in. You must log in to use these features. If you have any problems with them let us know.

Related

Spread the love



















Category: All TGForum Posts