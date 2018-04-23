Crime Investigator Finds a Supportive Workplace

We that travel in the trans circles sometimes meet lots of people, get to know some pretty well and then lose all contact only to occasionally wonder what has happened to them.

Such was my case with a gal named Stephanie. Fellow Canadians, we would meet in Florida during our common winter holidays as a mutual friend would hold dinner gatherings for us gals at local restaurants. In the photo to the right Linda is seated on the right with Stephanie next to her.

Stephanie would reveal scant little about what was going on in the Stephen side of her life which I was okay with as I reveal just as little about my alter ego. However I learned enough to know that Stephanie is a really capable person with a very supportive family.

Two years ago our Florida get-togethers stopped. Or perhaps I was uninvited; I don’t know.

So I was left wondering about whatever happened to Stephanie and the others.

Well I’m wondering no more. Here is a Canadian television news story about Stephanie transitioning on the job and doing it with no less of an organization than the Ontario Provincial Police.

The moral of the story seems to be that the start of one new life does not have to mean the end of the other.

View Stephanie Howard’s story on the CTV News website.

