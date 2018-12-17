Book Review: Super Late Bloomer by Julia Kaye

Spread the love



















This month, I’m reviewing a book of cartoons. Sounds simple right? Not really. Each of these cartoons expose the pain and yes, even joy of the early transition experience.

The collection is Super Late Bloomer: My Early Days in Transition. An Up and Out Collection by Julia Kaye. Julia Kaye is an American artist and illustrator. Kaye currently works on the Disney Television Animation show Big City Greens, and is the creator of the webcomic Up and Out. She has also done work for Maxim, Cosmopolitan, BuzzFeed, GoComics, College Humor, along with other graphic design work. (Wikipedia) This book was released in May 2018.

Okay, so what’s the big deal? Each page has a three panel comic, and each page is dated. Those of us who have been through the early stages of transition will absolutely identify with each page. You see, that’s what the artist accomplished — she took her transition, warts and all, and put it out for everyone to see. (Wow, who else does that?) She does this with a wry humor, and a hope of youth. Yes, she transitioned in her twenties, before the testosterone poisoning became very permanent.

And that is a slight sticking point for bitter, old me. Her Hope for the future is infectious, but it’s infectious not just because she’s talented, but also because she’s downright beautiful (and passible.) As a late life transitioner (is that a word? If not I just made it up) I could only wish my success was as thorough as hers. Still those early transition moments are still VERY much in common, no matter when one transitions (M2F.)

Among the subjects she depicts are starting HRT, growing breasts, that terrifying day of coming out, misgendering, buying makeup, people accepting her, and people ditching her. She also gives us a look into a relationship that sours and the pain it causes.

In the end, the tone is playful and, as I wrote above, infectious. If one of your cisgender friends asks what it’s like to transition M2F, this is a good introduction. If you KNOW you’re going to transition, this is a good primer for what you might expect.

Again, judging from her work (and her ability to find work) she has had a fairly charmed transition (like Jennifer Finney Boylan, but a little younger and single.) I’m not jealous — you are. Nuh-uh. I know you are, but what am I? Poopyhead.

In any case, this is a light bittersweet read, and I recommend it. Find it at your local “brick and mortar” bookstore, and support a local business. Bezos is rich enough.

Be well.

Super Late Bloomer: My Early Days in Transition. An Up and Out Collection by Julia Kaye 9781449489625

