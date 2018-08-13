Bebashi: Transition to Hope: Safe space for the Philly Trans Community

PHILADELPHIA, PA: Bebashi: Transition to Hope is creating a safe space for the trans community of Philadelphia.

Trans Necessities is a program that seeks to promote the voices of trans Philadelphians and provide a haven to learn about LGBTQ health and wellness. Individuals under the Trans Necessities program will receive resources and services, such as support groups and counseling services to help with any emotional needs or trauma. Transgender clients of Bebashi will have access to a closet filled with free supplies, clothing and accessories to assist them with finding material goods and binding needs during their transition.

The agency is seeking donations from various retailers to help support the closet on a continuous basis while also accepting volunteers to provide services in areas needed.

Founded in 1985, Bebashi was and continues to be a leading organization to help, not only individuals and families infected and affected by HIV/AIDS, but addresses other health disparities that disproportionately impact our economically challenged neighbors. Other services include breast health awareness, hunger relief and other social services that helps roughly 20,000 annually in the Philadelphia Metropolitan community.

For more information on Bebashi and its mission visit their website.

