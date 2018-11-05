Axis of Evil for Transgender People

Spread the love



















At the outset, let me say that I am not a U.S. citizen, don’t live in the U.S. and my observations below are from afar — and maybe I don’t know enough about the real mood on the ground, nor the intricacies of U.S. politics and the power games in play.

I am, however, a T-girl who can categorically, unequivocally say that my genitals do not match my mind, my thinking, my persona, nor my outlook on life and so on.

I am ME and no-one knows me better: no friend, no work colleague, no family member, no medical professional; and certainly NO politician.

We are now in the 21st century and I, probably like many others, am tired of other people in society trying to tell me how we should live our lives, how we may present ourselves, what clothes we can wear etc… yes, yes, I know, it could be worse and I could be living in a dictatorial African or Middle Eastern country where being different is not really an option.

Hey . . . but, come on America!

You are the one with a global reputation for being home of the free; all-welcoming, land of opportunity and famed protector of human rights . . . right?

But, come on America . . . look at what some of your politicians are trying to do to your minorities — so many new policies shaped by the actions and words of certain politicians whose beliefs are based on events and occurrences which supposedly happened thousands of year ago!

If my memory serves me correctly, I think it was George Bush Junior (or more likely one his henchmen) who, in 2002, coined the phrase Axis of Evil, referring to those countries politicians of his mainly forgettable era liked to call rogue states, namely: Iraq; Iran, and North Korea.

The irony of this phrase was not lost on many of us foreign observers when the Axis of Evil began to be more commonly used to describe the triumvirate of Bush himself: Cheney: and Rumsfeld or “B-C-R” a.k.a. the warmongers.

But, nowadays, it seems to me and a large number of my colleagues and friends (many of whom are Americans) that a new triumvirate called “P-S-P” are far more of a concern, at least with some of the legislative changes they are instigating or supporting domestically. Their ultra-conservative, far-right (can I say extremist?) dogma is beginning to seriously worry not only U.S. citizens of minorities but the friends of such minorities based overseas.

For three men who are supposed to, amongst other things: preach tolerance, turn the other cheek, show compassion, display empathy and endear goodwill to all men (and women), P-S-P are doing just the opposite — hence the reason, perhaps, that the word hypocrisy springs to mind every time I hear one of their names.

So, come on America, collectively ask yourselves:

Why do P-S-P see the need to impose their ultra-religious, conservative views on others? Live and let live, no?

Why do they need to challenge and/or try to take away the right of minorities such as T-people? Today us, tomorrow . . . who?

Have any of P-S-P ever been the recipient of an unbiased, objective opinion on T-people and/or being made aware of the skills, benefits, contributions and creativity they (we) bring to society?

Have they ever actually met a T-person? If so, were they intimated by them, scared of them . . . or what? If not, how can they pre-judge some 3-5% (or thereabouts) of the U.S. population?

Indeed, I am 100% sure that none of the P-S-P triumvirate has ever met God or his son in person, yet they clearly believe everything they hear and read about them.

So, why can’t they try and find in their hearts to do the right thing for T-people?

Please-P-S-P — look at the facts, not the fiction or hysteria: and not only for America’s sake — the world is watching!

[By the way, in case you haven’t guessed: P-S-P: Pompeo-Sessions-Pence.]

