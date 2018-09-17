Announcing the 2019 Keystone Conference

The 2019 Keystone Conference will be held March 20th – 24th at the Sheraton Harrisburg-Hershey Hotel in Harrisburg, Pa. Attendees will find four full days of varied and meaningful workshops, seminars and activities and four nights of social functions, the finale being Saturday night’s Keystone Gala in the Sheraton’s resplendent Commonwealth Ballroom. The event organizers continue to broaden the range of topics and expand the schedule to provide more opportunity to attend the seminars and workshops you want to see and hear.

The Conference is looking for speakers, presenters and workshop moderators to cover a diverse range of topics that appeal to the spectrum of Transgender individuals, their families and friends. There were 700+ attendees last year–Female-to-Males, Male-to-Females, Spouses, Significant Others, Non-ops, Pre-ops, Post-ops, Educators, Doctors, Counselors, Social Workers, Lawyers and other professionals — whose ages ranged from 8 to 87.

The Deadline to Submit is January 15th, 2019.

Attendee registration opens January 15th, 2019. Pricing will be available a few days before that. An outline of the conference schedule will be posted in mid-December. Make sure you’re on the email list to get a notification of when registration opens. Sign up for that and get more information on the Keystone Conference website.

