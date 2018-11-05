Advice for Transgender Voters

Spread the love



















I freely admit it . . . I am a partisan Democrat and will vote up and down the ballot for Democrats on Tuesday in the most important election of our time! As one who describes herself as a “recovering Republican, I do have some mixed emotions as many of my values range from libertarian to classical conservative. To be clear, today’s modern conservatives are truly reactionary and often the radical kind as they wish to undo the Great Society, the New Deal and the legacy of that great Republican progressive, Teddy Roosevelt. Worse even, as Trump and his administration nods and winks and now has the gall to blatantly espouse (White) Nationalism, we go back to Jim Crowe, Dred Scott or even the 60% solution of our Constitution. Perhaps letting us go to a modern Feudal System using the Russian oligarch model?

I’ve already heard from transgender Republicans. Some are saying they will not be erased, they demand respect and will not vote for another Republican for Federal office, as well as trans allies who have had enough and will vote for a Democrat. Even the instant trans political expert Caitlyn Jenner has finally seen the light! If you give respect, you expect it in return. Demand respect or suffer in shame. Yes, there are trans people who support their Republican candidates knowing that they empower the transphobic and reactionary leadership that would erase us and send us back into our closets! Ahhh . . .Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness . . . Fuhgetabout it!

Moved to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Related

Spread the love



















Category: Transgender Opinion, Transgender Politics