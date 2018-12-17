3rd Annual Phila. Trans Wellness Conference Cover Art Competition

Spread the love



















Artists, worldwide, who identify as transgender, non-binary, or gender non-conforming are encouraged to share their art in any still medium—painting, photography, sculpture, collage, drawing, assemblage, installation, fiber art, or digital art—that moves the viewer to experience the beauty or uniqueness of any aspect of the trans experience.

Two winners will be selected by the judging committee. Submissions will be judged on artistic merit and the effectiveness with which the artist reflects the theme. The winning artists’ artwork will be featured on the PTWC website, conference program book covers, and other print and online materials.

The cover art winners will receive a cash prize and a vending table for all three days of the conference (July 25-27, 2019).

Entries will be accepted December 10, 2018 – March 1, 2019. Results will be announced on, or before, April 1, 2019.

Visit the PTWC website for full competition guidelines and submission process.

