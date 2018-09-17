2018-2019 Fashion Trends

We look at fashion trends twice a year in the fall and in the spring usually after the four major runway shows in New York, London, Paris, and Milan although there are many more to see in many different cities. The blogosphere and the fashion mags are of course replete with article after article on the trends and your head won’t stop spinning if you pay attention to them all. So we’ll focus on those that have an enduring quality and which you might actually wear.

To help in this quest, I’ve turned to my favorite French fashion designer, Justine Leconte, whose vlogs are well done and you can walk away knowing how to turn a trend into something you might want to wear. She’s joined by Alyssa Beltempo, a slow fashion blogger with an unusual sense of practicality and style. Both ladies talk about what styles will give value, what body types the fashion works for and how to style the trend for real life.

Both ladies are also into “slow fashion” which according to Wikipedia is the alternative to fast fashion and part of what has been called the “slow movement“, advocates for principles similar to the principles of slow food, such as good quality, clean environment, and fairness for both consumers and producers.

Both ladies agree on several trends and the first two were equally strong in 2017. Actually, both are really timeless trends, wearing red and animal prints, particularly leopard prints. Leopard is seen everywhere on both genetic and trans women and not only in clothing, but in accessories too.

In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find a retailer that’s not partaking in the leopard skirt trend right now. I mean, if an item flooding both our Instagram feeds and shopping carts isn’t the formula for going viral, I don’t know what is. Actually, animal prints of all kinds (but especially leopard) account for this season’s biggest trend. If you ask us, though, midi skirts are the failsafe pick to nailing the classic print once and for all. Among other benefits, they’re impossibly versatile and flattering on literally everyone.

I wrote about each of these trends in separate pieces.

The Iconic Red Dress – Sexy and Alluring for All Seasons

Loving Leopard – A Timeless Trend

The ladies also agree on three other trends, that being the revival of ’80s fashion (which is a real hodgepodge of styles from boxy jackets to bright neon colors), on the statement necklace and on boots, particularly a mid-calf western style boot. And closely aligned to western wear is the denim trend. Good, maybe I can wear my denim jumper dress again which is super casual and super comfortable. Damn, should have bought those boots when I lived in El Paso.

The first video is Justine talking about the trends from the runway shows. The second video is fashion trends from Pinterest. Pinterest is all about photos and there are 175 million monthly users of which 81% are women, so obviously fashion is of great interest. Pinterest does monthly trend reports and Justine has culled these findings into the ten most popular trends from these millions of women. For all the videos I have listed the trends and the point at which they appear in the videos.

Revival of the 80s 0.31 Shades of brown 1.54 Over-layering 3.39 Sophisticated knitwear 4.54 Mid-calf boot 6.02 Statement jewelry 6.47 Red 7.33 Plaids 7.46

Structured statement earrings 0.31 Berets 0.59 Embellished shoes 1 35 Wide leg 2. 10 Logos 2.47 Side slits 3.22 100% Cotton Denin 3.44 Lucite vs Patent leather 4.22 Long layered clothing 4.52 Sheer socks 5.20

Checks/plaids 1.41 Animal prints 3.20 Western-inspired 4.59 Leather 6.34 Red 8.57 80s arrivals (colorblocking) 10.24

Then, just to have a little fun, here are the Fall fashion trends to avoid from Style Insider.

Dramatic sleeves Tiny handbags Foil finishes Quilted garments Patchwork

I hope you have enjoyed this fashion update. You might also enjoy these two new articles on Sister House. First is The Invisible Woman about growing older and the second is by Kandi Robbins, a wonderful story on how she has gained acceptance through volunteering.

Care to make a comment on this post? Login here and use the comment area below.

Category: Fashion, Style