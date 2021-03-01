Want to Be A Model?

Spread the love















Our sponsor, The Breast Form Store, is looking for three transgender supermodels to appear on their website, in ads on TGForum and elsewhere. TGForum members who have the ability to take professional quality photos in their homes are needed for The Breast Form Store Model Search.

If you have the skills necessary to present yourself as an alluring feminine model in professional quality photographs send a couple of sample photos (72 dpi at 576 X 720) and our judges will consider if you have what it takes to represent The Breast Form Store on their site and in ads here on TGForum. Use your name as the photo file name. (ie. angela-01.jpg, etc.)

Three models will be selected from photo submissions and they will receive breast forms, attire, wigs, and other items to model in their homes. The fab three will work with management of TBFS over Skype to create poses that present the merchandise best. The high quality photos from the modeling session will be used by TBFS’s graphic designers to put together ads and enhance their website.

Send your sample photos to Angela Gardner.

This is a serious contest looking for trans women and crossdressers who can provide professional quality photos and poses. Don’t submit your photo unless you are sure you have what it takes. Do not send explicit photos. They will not be considered for the contest. You must be a registered TGForum user to enter. Contest winners will be able to keep the products they model. Good luck!

Category: FYI