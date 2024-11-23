TWIT Awards – Nov 18, 2024

Spread the love

Some female pool players have hired a so-called expert to hep them prove that transgender females have an unfair advantage in competition. This is in response to one transgender female who has won four out of five tournaments. From the one very good player, they have generalized to say that all transgender women have an unfair advantage. For refusing to accept their defeat, these female pool players get a TWIT. In the event that the expert has a realistic reason why a male would have an advantage, we will rescind this TWIT. This story comes from the Daily Mail.

When asked if former Representative Matt Gaetz is qualified to be Attorney General, Senator Ron Johnson reached into his pocket to pull out pictures of Secretary of Health Rachel Levine and former Department of Energy official Sam Brinton, and asked, “Did you harass Democratic senators on these nominees?” For presuming that transgender people are automatically underqualified for their jobs, and for using looks to judge the qualifications of candidates who are hired for their knowledge, Senator Ron Johnson gets a TWIT LGBTQ Nation has this story.

U.S. Representative Marajorie Taylor Greene has been known for her opposition to gender-affirming medical care, and for spreading medical conspiracy theories. So, it really should come as little surprise when she says, “Transgender drugs are giving people cancer.” In fact, the medication used as puberty blockers has been used in treating some advanced cancers, and was found to reduce hormone production as a side effect. The only study which finds an increase in instances of thyroid cancer in trans females does not conclude that there is a causal connection, but Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene makes that connection. For jumping to the conclusion that correlation indicates causation, U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene gets a TWIT. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Panelists on the MSNBC program Morning Joe continue to argue that support for transgender athletes and an embrace of “identity politics” were deciding issues in the election of President-elect Donald Trump. This comes despite the fact that Democratic politicians were mostly silent on transgender athletes and identity politics, and despite the fact that polls show that voters said that gender issues had little impact on their decision. For rushing to blame the victims, and for recommending a solution without looking at the real problem, the panelists on Morning Joe get a TWIT. This story comes from The Advocate.

Category: Transgender Opinion