TWIT Awards – Dec 2, 2024

The New York Times published an op-ed which complained about how transgender-rights activists are too thin-skinned and demand too much. Perhaps this is because we are denied rights which others take for granted. For complaining about how we don’t treat our opponents with kindness, the New York Times and author Jeremy Peters get a TWIT. Erin Reed has this story.

A newscaster on NBC’s Washington affiliate misgendered Sarah McBride on the air. As there is no indication that the slight was deliberate, and the newscaster quickly corrected himself, we are not giving out a TWIT award for this incident. We do, however, point to an article in The Advocate which tells other broadcasters how to handle such an incident.

Attorneys General for 24 states, all Republicans, have submitted an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to take up the matter of a nationwide ban on transgender athletes. Given the difficulty in finding trans athletes who have standing to file lawsuits challenging such bans, the bans that currently exist are not solving a pressing problem, but merely a distraction from other problems. For rushing to use the power of government to remove choice from people, and for using the course rather than the legislature to impose that force, these attorneys general get a TWIT. This story comes from Them.

As we mentioned in the news, a judge in Missouri, Craig Carter, ruled that the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors is constitutional. The judge cited a study which allegedly shows that young people will “grow out of” their gender dysphoria, if those feelings are not encouraged by others. This study did not look at transgender people, but rather at young people who displayed behaviour which was inconsistent with gender norms. So, the study really showed that people who never had gender dysphoria will not want to change their gender when they grow up. The judge claimed that the science behind advocating for gender-affirming medical care for minors is “entirely unsettled,” despite nearly every major medical group advocating for gender-affirming medical care for minors with gender dysphoria. For getting the science wrong, and for not listening to major medical groups, Judge Craig Carter gets a TWIT. Truthout has this story

