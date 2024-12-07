TNN: Trans News Now – Dec 2, 2024

Spread the love

We reported a while ago about an incident in which three high school student in Gloucester, Massachusetts, attacked a transgender student. Police are finally getting around to dealing with the incident. They are set to charge the three assailants, all of whom are under the age of 18. They will not be charged with a hate crime, according to WBZ-TV News.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed into law a bill which requires students in the state’s public schools to use the restroom consistent with their “biological sex.” The bill covers kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as colleges and universities in the state. Ohio Capitol Journal has this story.

A judge upheld Missouri’s ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors. In the opinion, he claimed that there is “an almost total lack of consensus ass to the medical ethics of adolescent gender dysphoria treatment,” despite nearly every major medical group supporting the standards of gender-affirming medical care. The judge also cited an old study which suggests that a transgender youths “grow out” of feeling gender dysphoria, despite the fact that the study did not look only at transgender youths. This story comes from The Advocate.

CNN notss that the upcoming Supreme Court case over the constitutionality of a ban on gender-affirming care for minors is dividing conservatives, some of whom feel that this is an example of government overreach at the expense of parents’ rights to decide what is best for their families, while others insist that the potential ethical and legal consequences are too great to allow the government to not act on the matter.

Reports have circulated that President-elect Donald Trump wants to reinstate his ban on transgender people in the U.S. military by executive order on his first day in office. A spokesperson for his transition team said that a decision on the matter has not been made yet. Military.com has this story.

Reporting by Erin Reed quotes Emily “Hawking” Shilling of SPARTA as saying that a ban on transgender people in the military would involve 15,000 people, and would cost $18 billion in lost investment in those people.

In response to last week’s big story of a bill restricting restroom use in federal buildings according to “biological sex,” The 19th has the answers to some questions about the implications of such a law.

A new study from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden shows finds that transgender people, especially transgender males who received testosterone-based HRT, developed significant risk factors for coronary disease such as abdominal fat, liver fat, and LDL cholesterol. This story can be found at News-Medical.net

Another new study finds that discrimination has contributed to a significant increase in mental health problems in trans people PinkNewsThe Advocate.

To express their opposition to a ban on puberty blocker in Britain, young transgender people held a “die in” in London. PinkNews has this story.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a bill which bans the adoption of Russian children by parents from countries where gender-affirming care is legal, including Australia, Canada, and man European countries. He banned U.S couples from adopting Russian children twelve years ago. This story comes from Them.

Two transgender people are running for local office in Nepal. They are profiled by France24. If either is elected, she will become the first ever openly transgender lawmaker in the history of Nepal,

A transgender woman in China was forced to receive electroshock therapy, in an attempt to “cure” her of her gender dysphoria. She survived the treatments, and so did her gender dysphoria. She has now received a significant settlement, according ot LGBTQ Nation.

